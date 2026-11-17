Foreign students in Kyrgyzstan who have been transferred from non-accredited educational institutions to accredited ones will receive assistance with visa processing. The Ministry of Health’s Department for Licensing of Medical Education and Science told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution on the matter has been submitted to the Presidential Administration for consideration and approval. Under the proposed document, students will be assisted in obtaining new visas without having to leave the country. This is intended to ensure continuity of their studies.

A representative of a group of 120 students who were transferred from the Bishkek International Medical Institute to the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy had contacted 24.kg news agency.

“We have completed the transfer process and resumed our studies. However, our current visas are still issued under the name of our former university, and many of them are valid for only a few more months. According to the information we have received, we may have to leave the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain new visas, which would create serious difficulties for us,” the students said in their statement.

They said that applying for new visas would entail expenses for travel, accommodation and meals in a third country. They also do not rule out having to return to India.

“Ultimately, this would result in academic setbacks. Because of the need to leave the country and wait for new visas, students could miss classes, clinical practice and examinations, receive marks for absences, and face additional academic penalties and attendance requirements. The additional costs could total approximately $1,000–$1,500 per student, even though the situation arose as a result of the closure of universities and was not the students’ fault,” they said.

The students ask government agencies of Kyrgyzstan to develop a special visa procedure for foreign students transferred from closed educational institutions.

As a reminder, 34 universities in Kyrgyzstan had been involved in training medical professionals, including 12 public and 22 private institutions. Following state accreditation, only 14 universities were authorized to provide medical education.

A total of 5,500 students were subject to transfer.