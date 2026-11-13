6,000 laptops distributed to Kyrgyz language and geography teachers

A total of 6,000 locally manufactured laptops have been delivered for teachers of Kyrgyz language and geography at schools across Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Education, the equipment will be distributed through district education departments.

More than 47,000 teachers have already received laptops. Another 17,000 or so are expected to be distributed by the end of the year.

The equipment has been provided under the Smart-Ed project, implemented with support from the Islamic Development Bank, the Global Partnership for Education and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The project provides for the development and introduction of updated teaching materials for Kyrgyz language and geography for grades 7–9. The laptops will help teachers use these materials, access digital resources and prepare for lessons.

The laptops were assembled at Technopark of Kyrgyz State Technical University in accordance with established technical requirements. They come with licensed software featuring automatic updates, security tools and teaching materials required for teachers’ daily work.