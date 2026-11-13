20 universities to take part in Kyrgyzstan's winter admissions campaign

Twenty higher education institutions will take part in Kyrgyzstan’s winter admissions campaign, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation reported.

Universities will offer only fee-paying places that remained vacant after the summer admissions campaign.

The Nationwide Testing for winter applicants is scheduled for November 20–22. More than 1,400 people have registered to take it.

Admissions to higher education institutions twice a year were introduced in Kyrgyzstan in 2022 to expand access to higher education. However, demand for winter admissions has remained low.

In 2022, 1,260 applicants took the winter nationwide test. The figure fell to 902 in 2023 and just 757 in 2024. Not all of them managed to reach the minimum score of 110 points required for admission.

In 2024, around 30 universities allocated 6,800 places for winter admissions. Following four rounds of admissions, 378 applicants were enrolled.

For comparison, nearly 30,000 students entered universities in Kyrgyzstan during the summer admissions campaign in the 2024/25 academic year.