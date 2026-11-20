China decided to allocate nine government scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan wishing to study at Chinese universities in the 2027–2028 academic year, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation reported.

Applications will be accepted from November 20, 2026, through January 20, 2027, inclusive.

The scholarships are offered under the Chinese Government Scholarship program. In 2015, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education and Science and China’s Ministry of Education signed an agreement on cooperation in education.

The quota includes:

Five places for bachelor’s degree program;

Two places for master’s degree programs;

Two places for doctoral (PhD) studies.

Kyrgyz citizens in good physical and mental health are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet the following age requirements at the time of application: 18–25 for bachelor’s degree programs, no older than 35 for master’s programs, and no older than 40 for doctoral studies.

Applicants to master’s and doctoral programs taught in Chinese must provide an HSK certificate at Level 4 or higher.

All applicants for bachelor’s degree programs are required to take the China Scholastic Competency Assessment (CSCA).

Kyrgyz citizens cannot simultaneously receive funding under other scholarship programs offered by Chinese government agencies at various levels or by host universities, except for one-time incentive payments. If such a case is identified, the scholarship will be revoked and the funds already received must be returned.