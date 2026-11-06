Two Kyrgyz universities make Central Asia’s Top 20

Two universities from Kyrgyzstan have been included in the top 20 universities in Central Asia, according to a ranking published by QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Kazakhstan leads the region in the number of universities featured in the top 20, with 13 institutions.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was ranked first in Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan’s universities took 14th and 15th places: Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University and the American University of Central Asia, respectively.

The overall ranking covers 1,722 universities from 26 countries and territories across Asia. Universities in Central Asia are also ranked among the region’s top 20.

The QS Asia University Rankings assesses higher education institutions based on several indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research performance, citations, faculty-to-student ratio and international cooperation.