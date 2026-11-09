Around 15,000 people receive religious education in Kyrgyzstan

Around 15,000 people are currently studying at religious educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President told 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, 2,944 people graduated from religious educational institutions in the 2024–2025 academic year, compared with 2,430 in 2025–2026.

The agency is currently collecting information on the subsequent employment of graduates. However, there are no consolidated statistics yet on where they work or what jobs they hold.

The agency also said it monitors the teaching of religious studies subjects in general education institutions.

Teachers of these subjects are required to complete 72 academic hours of specialized training. Only educators who have undergone the relevant training are permitted to teach them.

At the same time, oversight of educational curricula, teaching quality and compliance with educational standards falls under the responsibility of the authorized state body in the education sector.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (muftiyat), there are currently 92 religious educational institutions in the country. They include one university, eight institutes, 22 higher madrasahs, 28 secondary madrasahs, 13 primary madrasahs and 20 specialized Quran memorization madrasahs.