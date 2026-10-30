Pyramid scheme: Company collects nearly 5 billion soms from citizens

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan are investigating the activities of a major company that allegedly collected around 5 billion soms from the public by promising high returns. Kairat Mamatov, chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the company established approximately 20–22 entities and used a brokerage license issued by the Financial Supervision Service to attract money from citizens on a large scale.

"One large company set up around 20–22 companies, used our brokerage license and raised money from the public on a massive scale, promising interest payments. In total, they attracted up to 5 billion soms,” Mamatov said.

He noted that investors were promised returns of between 18 and 28 percent. However, according to Mamatov, accepting deposits with guaranteed returns requires an appropriate license from the National Bank.

"If someone guarantees you an annual return of 25, 30 or 40 percent, you should be cautious. This may have signs of a pyramid scheme. Such guarantees are unrealistic,” he warned.

Mamatov said the Financial Supervision Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Bank, is working on the case. The collected materials have been handed over to investigative authorities.

According to him, the company's outstanding obligations to citizens currently amount to around 3.5 billion soms.

The head of the agency said measures are being taken to recover the money and return it.

He declined to disclose the company's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

Kairat Mamatov urged Kyrgyzstanis not to trust organizations promising guaranteed high returns and to always check whether they hold a license to accept deposits.

He stressed that a brokerage license alone does not authorize a company to accept deposits from the public.