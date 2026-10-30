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Sadyr Japarov visits Turkic States Civilization Park in Ankara

10:07, 30 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the Beştepe Turkic States Civilization Park in Ankara as part of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the presidential press service reported.

The leaders of the OTS member states also took part in the event.

They viewed works of art and national installations presented by the member states. The exhibits showcase the rich traditions, distinctive national lifestyles and historical heritage of the Turkic peoples, highlighting the cultural identity and diversity of each country.

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Kyrgyzstan is represented in the park by a sculpture Murasker (Heritage). The artist depicts a young hunter carrying on his father's legacy — the ancient art of hunting with a golden eagle. The composition brings together key elements of nomadic tradition: the golden eagle, symbolizing spiritual elevation and freedom; the taigan, a loyal companion of the steppe hunter; and the bow, representing skill and discipline.

Following the visit to the park's alley, the heads of delegations and their spouses posed for a group photograph. The leaders then took part in a tree-planting ceremony.

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