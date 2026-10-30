Five documents signed at OTS summit in Ankara

Leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed five multilateral documents following the organization's 13th summit in Ankara. The press service of the president of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The documents include:

Declaration of the 13th OTS Summit;

Decision to award Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov the Order of the Turkic World, the organization's highest distinction;

Decision on the appointment of the OTS Secretary General;

Appointment of the President of the Turkic Academy;

Decisions on the appointment of OTS Deputy Secretaries General.

The summit, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was attended by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Azerbaijan was represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

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Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and leader of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tufan Erhurman attended as representatives of observer states. OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also took part in the event.

The summit was held under the theme «Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.» Key topics included political and economic cooperation, trade, investment, transport, energy and digitalization.