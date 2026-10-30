Sadyr Japarov proposes expanding OTS cooperation in energy sector

Kyrgyzstan currently uses around 15 percent of its hydropower potential. President Sadyr Japarov made the statement at the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

The president proposed expanding cooperation among OTS member states in the energy sector and attracting investment in hydropower development and renewable energy sources.

As an example of a joint project, he cited the construction of Kazarman hydropower plant cascade with the participation of Turkish company Ihlas Holding.

"I invite all interested investors to cooperate in developing mutually beneficial partnerships in the energy sector,” Japarov said.

Kyrgyzstan continues to face an electricity shortage. On October 12, during a meeting with residents of Kadamdzhai district, Japarov said the deficit amounted to 3–4 billion kilowatt-hours. According to him, without the construction of small hydropower plants and solar power stations, the shortfall could reach 8–9 billion kilowatt-hours.

On October 25, at a meeting with residents of Toktogul district, the president said electricity consumption restrictions could be lifted within 2–2.5 years. He linked the resolution of the problem to the commissioning of new generating capacity, including the 1,200-megawatt Kara-Keche thermal power plant.