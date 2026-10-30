Sadyr Japarov invites OTS investors to invest in Ala-Too Resort

The Ala-Too Resort tourism cluster in Kyrgyzstan is designed to accommodate up to two million tourists annually and is expected to create around 5,000 jobs. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this on October 30 at the Organization of Turkic States Summit in Ankara.

The president said the first phase of the resort is scheduled to open on December 1, 2026.

He called on foreign businesspeople to invest in the construction of hotels, restaurants and other tourism infrastructure facilities.

Ala-Too Resort is being built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The cluster will unite three resort areas: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk.

The total area of the project is approximately 4,000 hectares. Once completed, the ski tracks are expected to stretch for 250 kilometers.