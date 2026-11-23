The love story that Chingiz Aitmatov introduced to the world nearly 70 years ago continues to captivate international audiences. On November 22, the Kyrgyz musical Jamila, based on the writer’s novel of the same name, was staged in Istanbul for the first time in Turkey. The performance took place at one of the city’s leading cultural venues, the Atatürk Kültür Merkezi, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Aitmatov’s birth.

Artists from the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall performed at the Türk Telekom Opera Salonu, presenting a musical adaptation of one of the best-known works of Kyrgyz literature.

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The Istanbul premiere marked another stop on the musical’s international tour. The production had previously been staged in Moscow, Almaty, Astana and Baku.

An official ceremony was held before the performance, attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, state and international cultural organizations.

Welcome addresses were delivered by Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev, Kyrgyz Consul General in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Aibek Daiyrbekov, Director General of the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall Kyrgyzbai Osmonov, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, and President of the Turkic Investment Fund Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

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One of the highlights of the evening was an awards ceremony honouring the performers and creative team behind the production. TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev presented awards for achievements in culture and the arts to the actors playing the leading roles.

The recipients included Aizada Mukanbet kyzy, who played Jamila; Kural Chokoev, who portrayed Daniyar; and Aksai Mukambet uulu, who played the young Seit. The musical’s director, Bolot Tentimishov, was also honoured.

TURKSOY’s Altyn Zhyldyz (Golden Star) award was presented to Kyrgyzbai Osmonov, Director General of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. Tan Sipahi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TANKIN Holding, also received an award from the organization.

The musical is based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s novel Jamila, first published in 1958. The story is set in a Kyrgyz village during the Great Patriotic War. Jamila, a young woman whose husband is away at the front, meets Daniyar. Their relationship gradually develops into love, forcing them to make a difficult choice between social expectations and personal happiness.

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The story is narrated by young Seit, for whom Jamila and Daniyar’s relationship becomes his first profound encounter with love and human freedom.

The novel gained international recognition in part thanks to French writer Louis Aragon, who described it as the most beautiful love story. It has been translated into dozens of languages and has become one of the best-known works of Kyrgyz literature.

The music for the musical was composed by Murzali Zheenbaev, while the libretto was written by Ulan Zainidin uulu and Bolot Tentimishov. The production combines vocal performance, choreography, drama and Kyrgyz musical traditions.

The Istanbul performance was part of a series of cultural events dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov’s legacy. The year 2028 will mark the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth. His works continue to bring together readers and audiences across countries.

The musical Jamila continues to introduce international audiences to Kyrgyz literature and theater. Having been staged in cities across Central Asia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the production has now made its debut on the Turkish stage, bringing to audiences a story that remains relevant decades after the novel was first published.