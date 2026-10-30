Sadyr Japarov: It is important to develop AI in Turkic languages

Kyrgyzstan proposed expanding cooperation with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in digitalization, artificial intelligence and education. President Sadyr Japarov made the statement at the OTS summit in Ankara.

According to the president, the member states could share experience in digitalizing public services and work together to develop new technologies.

Japarov proposed paying particular attention to the potential of Kyrgyzstan’s High Technology Park.

"We propose expanding cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States through the exchange of experience. It is particularly important to make use of the opportunities offered by Kyrgyzstan’s High Technology Park to support joint innovation projects and develop artificial intelligence technologies in Turkic languages,” he said.

Speaking about education, Sadyr Japarov highlighted the experience of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

Since its establishment, more than $80 million has been invested in the development of the education system through the university, he said.

The Kyrgyz president also spoke positively about cooperation within the framework of Maarif Foundation and proposed establishing joint educational institutions with other OTS member states.