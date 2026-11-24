An official opening ceremony of an ethnocultural exhibition “House of Culture of Kyrgyzstan” was held on November 23 in Istanbul, Turkey. The exhibition is located in the city’s Turkish World Culture Quarter.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Aibek Daiyrbekov, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev, Kyrgyz Consul General in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov, Director of Istanbul’s Turkish World Culture Quarter Abdulmetin Keskin, and members of the Kyrgyz community.

The opening ceremony began with a concert performed by artists from the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, followed by speeches from official representatives.

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In his address, Aibek Daiyrbekov thanked the Istanbul Municipality for providing an opportunity to promote Kyrgyzstan’s rich cultural heritage, national values and traditions in Turkey.

He spoke about the unique philosophy of life of the Kyrgyz people, which combines nomadic and agricultural cultures, as well as traditional crafts and spiritual heritage. The deputy minister also noted that the yurt displayed at the exhibition symbolizes the national identity, hospitality and unity of the Kyrgyz people.

It was emphasized that the ethnocultural exhibition would make an important contribution to strengthening the historical and spiritual ties between the Kyrgyz and Turkish peoples, promoting shared cultural values and raising Kyrgyzstan’s profile on the international cultural stage.

During the ceremony, guests toured the “House of Culture of Kyrgyzstan” in the Turkish World Culture Quarter and viewed ethnographic items, examples of traditional Kyrgyz crafts and exhibits reflecting the country’s traditional way of life.

At the end of the event, the delegation visited the Panorama 1453 History Museum, located in Topkapi Culture Park.