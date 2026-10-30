Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes admitting Russia to Organization of Turkic States

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed considering Russia’s accession to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the OTS+ format or granting it observer status. He made the proposal on October 30 at the organization’s 13th summit in Ankara.

According to Tokayev, expanding cooperation with Russia would help strengthen the OTS’s international standing.

"To enhance the authority of our Organization, it would be right and fair to respond positively to Russia’s intention and invite it to join this format or participate in the OTS as an observer,” the Kazakh president said.

He stressed that Russia has historical ties with the Turkic world, as representatives of numerous Turkic peoples live within its territory.

"As a major power, Russia has maintained close ties with the Turkic world for centuries. Representatives of many Turkic peoples have historically been living in this country,” Tokayev noted.

The Kazakhstan’s president also recalled Russia’s «Altai — Cradle of Turkic Civilization» project, which is supported by Astana.

He further drew attention to Russia’s historical and linguistic ties with Turkic states, including the large number of words of Turkic origin in the Russian language.

"Overall, if Russia were to become part of the Turkic countries — that is, our Organization — it would benefit all our states,” the Kazakh president said.

The OTS brings together Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Several other states participate in its activities as observers.

Tokayev’s proposal does not mean that Russia will automatically join the organization. It would have to go through the procedures established by the OTS to obtain the relevant status.

The Ankara Declaration was adopted following the summit. No decision to grant Russia observer status or participation in the OTS+ format has been announced so far.