Ankara marks 125th anniversary of Kasym Tynystanov’s birth

An international academic and commemorative event marking the 125th anniversary of the birth of prominent Kyrgyz scholar, poet and statesman Kasym Tynystanov was held in Ankara. The event took place at the Secretariat General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the organizers said.

Participants included TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Sayit Yusuf; Ilyas Topsakal, vice chairman of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and president of the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute; Zhogorku Kenesh member Bolot Sagynaev; Kyrgyzstan’s representative to TURKSOY Marat Tagaev; Chairman of the Eurasian Writers’ Union Ufuk Tuzman; as well as scholars, diplomats and representatives of government and public organizations.

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Participants discussed Tynystanov’s life, his academic and creative legacy, and his contribution to the development of national education and the formation of Kyrgyz statehood.

The program featured a video about Tynystanov’s life, literary work and political activities, as well as a reading of his poem Zhashtarga. A photo exhibition dedicated to participants of the Baku Turkological Congress and the educators of Turkestan was also organized. Scholars presented academic papers.

Speakers highlighted Tynystanov’s particular role in establishing the scientific foundations of the Kyrgyz language, advancing education and developing national scholarship. They stressed the importance of further studying and promoting his works and passing his legacy on to future generations.

Kasym Tynystanov (1901–1938) was one of the founders of Kyrgyz linguistics and written literature, as well as a scholar, educator and statesman. He developed the first Kyrgyz-language textbooks and grammar and worked on establishing scientific terminology. In 1927, he was appointed People’s Commissar of Education of the Kyrgyz ASSR. In 1938, he fell victim to Stalinist repression and was executed. Despite his rehabilitation, his name and works remained banned for many years.