Adylbek Kasymaliev attends World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Turkey

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit held as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Before the event, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres officially welcomed the participants. The heads of delegations then took part in a group photo.

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The conference has brought together representatives of more than 190 countries, including heads of state and government and representatives of international organizations. COP31 opened on November 9 and will run until November 20. The Leaders’ Summit is being held on November 11–12.

The Kyrgyz delegation also includes Dinara Kemelova, the President’s Special Representative for the Mountain Agenda; Akyl Toktobaev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision; and Ruslan Kazakbaev, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Turkey.

At the conference, the Kyrgyz side intends to focus on glacier preservation, climate resilience in mountainous regions and attracting international funding for climate change adaptation.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan, together with Nepal, Bhutan and international partners, organized an event dedicated to financing climate adaptation in mountain regions. Discussions focused on improving mountain countries’ access to climate funds and preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25.