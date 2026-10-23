Sadyr Japarov urges to preserve pastures and build high-rise buildings

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has called for restrictions on converting pastures and other land for private housing construction. He made the remarks during a meeting with residents of Bazar-Korgon district.

Instead of expanding settlements by allocating new plots, he proposed building more multi-storey residential buildings.

The issue arose during a discussion of land disputes. One local resident spoke about problems involving plots allocated in 2005. According to him, some of the land was returned to state ownership following legal proceedings, while residents continue to appeal for plots.

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In response, Japarov said Kyrgyzstan’s land resources were limited while its population continued to grow.

"Mountains account for 94 percent of the district’s territory. Only 6 percent is flat land. When the Soviet Union collapsed, our population was 3.5 million. Now it has reached 7.5 million, and by 2050 it will reach 10 million. What will we do then? We cannot allocate 360 hectares for housing construction because in 20–30 years we will have no land left. That is why we want to build upward,” the president said.

He stressed that pastures should not be converted for construction without a compelling need. According to Sadyr Japarov, preserving agricultural land is particularly important because Kyrgyzstan cannot fully meet its own wheat demand.

« Let us not reclassify land or convert pastures for construction! We cannot even produce enough wheat to meet our own needs. Sadyr Japarov

The president cited Bazar-Korgon as an example, noting that 12-storey residential buildings were already being constructed there. He said this approach would accommodate more people on less land and reduce the need for additional plots for individual housing.

He urged officials and residents to manage land resources responsibly and prevent unjustified changes in land use.