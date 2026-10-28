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Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Turkey

19:00, 28 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Ankara at the invitation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Presidential Administration announced.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will participate in the 13th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The participants will discuss current issues on the regional and international agenda.

Following the summit, the Ankara Declaration of the OTS Heads of State, along with other documents aimed at strengthening cooperation among the member states, is expected to be signed.

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