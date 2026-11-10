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Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend UN Climate Change Conference in Turkey

09:50, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, is departing for a working visit to Turkey today.

According to the government press service, he will attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

During the visit, Kasymaliev will also take part in a high-level event “Advancing the Mountain Agenda: Glaciers, Cryosphere and Resilience under Overshoot, Shared Responsibility and Sustainable Financing.”

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