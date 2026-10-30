Kyrgyzstan interested in strengthening strategic partnership with Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on October 30 during his working visit to Turkey, the presidential press service reported.

The meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further strengthening Kyrgyzstan—Turkey relations.

Sadyr Japarov expressed his gratitude to the Turkish side for their warm welcome and the high level of organization of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit. He also congratulated the Turkish people on Republic Day.

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The Kyrgyz president emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is interested in further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Turkey.

Both sides highlighted the particular importance of high-level political dialogue and the broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Concluding the talks, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the agreements reached would contribute to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.