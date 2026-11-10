Explosion at steel plant in Turkey: Death toll rises

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at HABAŞ steel plant in Aliağa district of İzmir, Turkey, Milliyet reported.

The accident took place the previous day at the facility on Atatürk Street in the Çakmaklı neighborhood. Fire crews and ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene after reports of the explosion.

HABAŞ is a steelmaking and rolling facility that has been operating since 1987. The integrated plant has an annual liquid steel production capacity of up to 4.5 million tonnes.

Several people were injured in the explosion, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said, without specifying the exact number.

Later, the İzmir Governor’s Office reported that three people had been killed and at least 14 injured. Three of the injured were in critical condition. Authorities also said that 10 people were missing.

According to NTV, people remain trapped under the rubble. Emergency services continue firefighting operations and working to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

The death toll has since risen to 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced.

“Unfortunately, 16 of our workers lost their lives in the explosion,” he said.