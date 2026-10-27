Kyrgyz film “Aitmatov” to open International Film Festival in Istanbul

The Kyrgyz feature film Aitmatov, directed by Kanybek Kalmatov, has been selected as the opening film of the 6th Korkut Ata Film Festival of the Turkic World, which will take place in Istanbul on November 3–7. Representatives of the film project told 24.kg news agency.

The film explores the life and work of Chingiz Aitmatov, the world-renowned Kyrgyz writer, and has received an official invitation from the festival organizers.

The ceremonial screening will be held on November 3 at the historic Atlas 1948 Cinema. A red-carpet event and an opening ceremony featuring international filmmakers, cultural figures and media representatives are scheduled ahead of the screening.

The festival is held with the support of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Cinema. Representatives of the film industries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will take part.

The Korkut Ata Film Festival of the Turkic World has been held annually since 2021. Its main goal is to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic-speaking countries and promote cooperation in filmmaking.