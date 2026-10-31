Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss development of air cargo transportation

Daniyar Bostonov, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Turkey's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem.

According to the State Civil Aviation Agency, the Ambassador congratulated the Kyrgyz side on its achievements in developing civil aviation, particularly Kyrgyzstan's removal from the European Air Safety List and the positive results of recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audits.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — Turkey cooperation in civil aviation, with particular focus on passenger and cargo air transportation.

The talks covered the operations of Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines and Asman Airlines, the current level of air connectivity and prospects for expanding the route network in response to passenger demand. Particular attention was also paid to opportunities for further developing air cargo transportation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation, maintaining regular working dialogue and implementing joint initiatives in civil aviation.