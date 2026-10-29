Sadyr Japarov arrives in Turkey on working visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on a working visit today, October 29, the presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the presidential aircraft landed at Etimesgut International Airport.

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The national flags of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey were displayed on the airport flagpoles. A red carpet was rolled out, and a guard of honor was lined up for the arrival ceremony.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and other officials.

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As part of his visit, the President of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to attend the 13th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).