Special conditions for crypto mining and AI introduced in Naryn FEZ

Kyrgyzstan has amended the fee structure for businesses operating in the Naryn Free Economic Zone (FEZ). Special conditions have been introduced for cryptocurrency mining companies, data centers, and businesses developing software and artificial intelligence technologies. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document amends Government Resolution No. 431 of August 1, 2014, which regulates the operation of free economic zones in Kyrgyzstan.

Under the amendments, ordinary businesses operating in the Naryn FEZ will pay a fee of 1 percent of revenue generated from the sale of goods, works and services, both within Kyrgyzstan and abroad.

A separate payment mechanism has been introduced for companies operating in cryptocurrency mining, virtual assets, data centers, software development and artificial intelligence.

The main requirement is that these businesses must either generate their own electricity or meet their energy needs through imports without connecting to the national power grid.

For such companies, the fee will be calculated based on the cost of electricity actually consumed, using the tariff established for commercial consumers with energy-intensive production.

During the first year of commercial operations, the fee will be 0 percent. It will increase to 1.5 percent in the second year and 3 percent from the third year onward, calculated on the basis of the cost of electricity consumed.

This means companies can benefit from preferential conditions during their first years of operation, provided they do not use electricity from the national power grid to meet their operational needs.

The resolution also stipulates that no additional payments will be required under this procedure beyond the established fees and payments stipulated in the agreements with the General Directorate of the Naryn FEZ.

The amendments are aimed at attracting foreign investment, promoting regional development and creating favorable conditions for high-tech industries.