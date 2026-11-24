Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce artificial intelligence to review draft laws, identify contradictions in legislation and detect potential corruption risks. The measures are outlined in a draft Concept of Legal Policy for 2027–2030, which has been submitted for public discussion.

A draft presidential decree provides for the creation of a unified digital system covering the entire process of drafting regulatory legal acts, from developing an initiative and coordinating it with government agencies to public discussion, adoption and subsequent evaluation of its effectiveness.

According to the document, following technical assessment and pilot testing, automated and AI-powered tools may be used to identify contradictions between laws, errors in legal drafting, inconsistencies between Kyrgyz and Russian versions of documents, and common corruption risks.

However, the results of automated reviews will have to be verified by authorized specialists. Artificial intelligence will not replace legal expertise or the responsibility of public officials.

Another proposed innovation is the introduction of a so-called legal calculator. This digital tool will help draft legislation by determining whether a government agency has the authority to adopt a particular document and whether a regulatory impact assessment, public consultation or mandatory expert reviews are required.

The authorities also plan to upgrade the portal for public discussion of regulatory acts. Government bodies will be required to systematize the proposals received and publish the reasoned outcomes of their consideration.

The document notes that lawmaking activities are currently often assessed by the number of documents adopted rather than by how effectively they address existing problems.

The proposed concept therefore calls for a change in the approach to drafting legislation. Before preparing a new law, government agencies will have to identify the problem, examine possible solutions and assess the consequences of the proposed regulation.

Once a regulatory act enters into force, its actual impact will be compared with its original objectives. Following this assessment, the document may be retained, amended or repealed.

Particular attention will also be paid to improving the professional skills of civil servants. Specialists involved in drafting legislation will be required to complete online training courses and pass final tests.

The possibility of restoring the right of ministries and other government agencies to independently adopt regulatory legal acts is also being considered. However, such a decision would only be made after assessing the necessity, relevant powers and potential corruption risks.

If the concept is approved, the Cabinet of Ministers will have two months to develop an implementation plan, including an assessment of the required financial, human and technical resources.

The Ministry of Justice will be tasked with monitoring implementation and submitting an annual progress report to the government by March 1, which will subsequently be made public.

The new concept will cover the period from 2027 to 2030 and is intended to replace the current Legal Policy Program for 2023–2026.