Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to attend AI security summit in Astana

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will take part in the Aqaba Process Summit on Artificial Intelligence Security on November 6. The meeting will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The summit was initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Participants will discuss international and regional security issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence. Topics will include the use of AI for terrorist and extremist purposes, as well as international cooperation to counter emerging threats.

The meeting is expected to focus on developing approaches to ensuring security as artificial intelligence technologies advance and are put to use.