Kyrgyzstan to develop AI assistants for various sectors

An AI-powered assistant is set to be launched within Tunduk mobile application. It will guide citizens on available government services, explain how to access them, and detail the necessary documents. Maksat Dooletov, a representative of the state institution Kyzmat, said during a press conference.

According to him, the application currently offers a wide range of government services, but many citizens are unaware of their existence or the procedures for obtaining them. The AI assistant is intended to simplify how users interact with these government services.

“It will be able to engage with citizens, suggesting services that suit their needs, outlining the requirements, and so on,” Maksat Dooletov explained.

He noted that the government is developing a five-year program “Artificial Intelligence in Every Sector.”

The program focuses on six priority areas: education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, transport, and services for citizens.

In the agricultural sector, plans include creating AI-based assistants for farmers—integrated with Ai-Dyikan system—as well as utilizing satellite imagery to analyze and forecast the condition of fields and water availability.

Maksat Dooletov mentioned that over 20 projects involving artificial intelligence are planned, with work already underway on some of them.

As examples of the use of such technologies, he cited the Safe City and Safe Country projects. According to him, these projects use technology to detect traffic violations, while cameras are gradually gaining the ability to identify new types of violations as artificial intelligence develops.