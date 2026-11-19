Kyrgyzstan ranks among the five countries with the lowest projected labour productivity gains from the adoption of artificial intelligence among the economies surveyed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This is stated in the bank’s Transition Report 2026–2027.

EBRD experts assessed the extent to which the use of artificial intelligence could accelerate labour productivity growth in different countries over the next 10 years.

According to the bank’s forecasting model, under a moderate adoption scenario, AI would add less than 0.1 percentage points to annual labour productivity growth in Kyrgyzstan. This is one of the lowest figures among the economies covered by the study.

Only Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Senegal rank below Kyrgyzstan in this comparison.

By contrast, the potential impact is significantly greater in higher-income countries. Depending on the economy, AI adoption could add up to 0.7 percentage points to annual labour productivity growth under the moderate scenario.

The EBRD attributes these differences to the structure of national economies and employment patterns. Artificial intelligence is most effective at boosting productivity in sectors where a significant share of work involves information processing, programming, document preparation and other knowledge-based tasks.

In countries where a larger proportion of the workforce is employed in activities with fewer opportunities for AI-driven automation, the economic benefits may be considerably more modest.

The experts consider three scenarios for AI adoption: slow, moderate and rapid. They are modeled based on historical adoption rates for electricity, the internet and mobile phones.

Under the slow-adoption scenario, additional annual labour productivity growth does not exceed 0.2 percentage points across the EBRD economies studied. With rapid adoption, the average impact could exceed 0.5 percentage points, while in some European countries it could approach 1 percentage point.

The report’s authors stress that simply providing access to new technologies is not enough to reap the economic benefits of artificial intelligence.

Countries also need to develop digital infrastructure, train skilled professionals, ensure access to computing resources and create conditions that enable businesses to adopt AI.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan risks gaining significantly less economic benefit from the spread of artificial intelligence than more developed countries.