Sadyr Japarov proposes hosting informal OTS summit in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov proposed holding an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kyrgyzstan on August 5–6, 2027. He made the proposal at the 13th OTS Summit in Ankara.

According to the president, the meeting would provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation among member states and discuss joint projects.

"This summit will create new opportunities to deepen our cooperation and discuss joint projects,” Japarov said.

He also congratulated Turkey on its upcoming chairmanship of the organization in 2027 and expressed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing the OTS.

In his address, Sadyr Japarov thanked Azerbaijan for its chairmanship in 2026 and noted the contribution of OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev to strengthening cooperation among member states. He also wished success to the incoming secretary general, Mirvakhid Azimbayev.

The 13th OTS Summit is being held in Ankara on October 29–30, 2026, under the theme «Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.»