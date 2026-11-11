Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow to attend CSTO meeting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow to attend a regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The presidential press service reported.

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The presidential aircraft landed at Vnukovo-2 International Airport.

Japarov was welcomed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

At the meeting, CSTO member state leaders are expected to discuss pressing international and regional security issues, review the organization’s activities during the intersessional period and consider further measures to strengthen collective security.