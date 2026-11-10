Sadyr Japarov to attend CSTO meeting in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Russia on November 10–11. In Moscow, he will attend a regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to the presidential administration, the leaders will discuss pressing international and regional security issues, the organization’s activities during the period between sessions, and further steps to strengthen collective security.

Particular attention will be paid to countering terrorism and extremism, biological security, and improving cooperation among CSTO member states.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of several documents, including a Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and an action plan marking the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 25th anniversary of the organization.