Representatives of Western countries have increasingly approached the leaders of Central Asian republics with requests to host military bases, citing the region’s geographical proximity to Afghanistan. CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said this during a video conference.

According to Masadykov, the leaders of Central Asian countries, both members and non-members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), have consistently rejected such requests. One reason, he said, is that the countries have managed to resolve their regional differences on their own.

He added that Russia’s military presence in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has a positive impact on the situation in both countries and across Central Asia as a whole. Russian forces remain stationed in both republics, and their authorities have no plans to reconsider the arrangement.

The region has no interest in hosting the forces of other countries, Masadykov said. Some Central Asian republics, including Kyrgyzstan, have experience hosting Western military personnel and are not prepared to return to that arrangement, he added.

The CSTO chief cited the peaceful resolution of territorial disputes between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan through negotiations as an example of the region’s ability to address its own challenges.

According to Masadykov, this demonstrates that neighboring countries can reach agreements peacefully and work together to respond to various security threats.

"I am confident that the political will and wisdom of Central Asian leaders will enable them to resolve issues peacefully and relatively quickly and respond to any challenges that may arise,” he said.

The agreement to establish the Ganci Air Base in Kyrgyzstan for the duration of the anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan was signed on December 4, 2001. The air base was closed in winter 2009.