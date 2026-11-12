Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan ready to host joint CSTO events in 2027

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed a regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), held in Moscow on November 11. The presidential press service reported.

In his speech, the head of state noted the significant work carried out by Russia during its CSTO chairmanship.

The president reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to strengthening collective security and further developing practical cooperation among CSTO member states.

In particular, he highlighted the active participation of Kyrgyz servicemen in joint military exercises held this year in Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan.

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In addition, Kyrgyzstan hosted the joint military exercise Center in August at the Edelweiss training center in the city of Balykchy.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the importance of such events in improving combat readiness and coordination among the collective forces, confirming Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to host joint CSTO events in 2027.

The head of state paid particular attention to combating international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime.

He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between relevant authorities, including within the framework of the Channel anti-drug operation.

Japarov also addressed the situation in Afghanistan, noting the need for coordinated efforts to counter cross-border threats, support the country’s economic recovery and address humanitarian issues.

The president also touched on Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, reaffirming the country’s readiness to engage constructively with CSTO partners on regional security, conflict prevention and preventive diplomacy.

Following the meeting, the heads of state signed 18 documents aimed at further developing cooperation and strengthening collective security within the CSTO framework.