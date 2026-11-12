CSTO member states strip Armenia of voting rights

Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights within the organization. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced.

“Given that Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations for several years… it was decided to revoke its right to vote, as well as its right to appoint representatives to key positions within the CSTO,” he stated.

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov emphasized that Yerevan’s rights could be restored once the issue of unpaid membership dues is resolved.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Yerevan had failed to pay its membership dues for over two years, which prompted a discussion on invoking Article 25 of the CSTO Charter in relation to the Republic of Armenia.

According to the organization’s charter, these restrictions remain in effect until the outstanding debt is paid in full.

It should be recalled that Armenia froze its CSTO membership in February 2024. The country’s authorities justified this decision by claiming that its allies had failed to meet their obligations and had not acknowledged their defined zone of responsibility. This also alluded to the fact that the CSTO did not intervene in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that the Armenian government does not intend to resume participation in the organization’s activities. He added that Yerevan could withdraw from the CSTO entirely, should the need arise.