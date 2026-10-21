Sadyr Japarov acknowledges problems in judicial system

Following his working visits to various regions of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov highlighted several problems within the judicial system. He addressed these issues during a national meeting «Strategic Tasks for the Next Five-Year Period.»

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The head of state emphasized that the law must apply equally to everyone and that the judiciary must remain independent and professional. Sadyr Japarov stressed that judges must be held accountable for corruption, conflicts of interest, abuse of authority, and ethical violations.

He also called for greater transparency in the judicial process, noting that citizens should be kept informed about the status of their cases and understand the grounds upon which decisions are made. To achieve this, plans are in place to develop electronic judicial procedures, remote participation in legal proceedings, online hearings, and pre-trial dispute resolution mechanisms.

The President specifically pointed to the issue of delays in the enforcement of court rulings. He noted that when the execution of a judgment drags on for years, it undermines both justice and public trust in the authorities.

Sadyr Japarov urged the elimination of bureaucratic hurdles and called for improved efficiency among judicial enforcement officers.

Furthermore, he added that law enforcement agencies must protect private property and legitimate business interests from unjustified pressure.