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Sadyr Japarov collects 40,000 signatures for election bid in less than 24 hours

10:05, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has collected the required 30,000 signatures to run for head of state. He needed less than 24 hours to do so after submitting his self-nomination application to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

More than 40,000 people have signed in support of the incumbent president.

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The CEC has received a total of six nomination applications. In addition to Sadyr Japarov, the following candidates intend to run: Syimyk Zhapykeev, Aimen Kasenov, Iskhak Masaliev, Azamat Esenbekov and Akai Kydyrov.

According to the latest figures, Zhapykeev has collected more than 18,600 signatures, Kasenov nearly 15,600, Masaliev 10,400, Esenbekov 8,500 and Kydyrov 4,900.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027. The candidate nomination period will run until November 13, 2026.

To be registered as a candidate, an individual must secure the support of at least 30,000 voters. Electronic signature collection is conducted through the state portal Tunduk. CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov previously explained that the law also allows signatures to be collected on paper forms.

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