Sadyr Japarov files to run for President of Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov has submitted an application to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan to nominate himself as a candidate for head of state, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

Sadyr Japarov intends to participate in the election as a self-nominated candidate.

As of November 10, the commission had received six applications for nomination as presidential candidates. Previously, Aimen Kaseinov, Azamat Esenbekov, Syimyk Zhapykeev, Akai Kydyrov, and Iskhak Masaliev had announced their intention to run.

The deadline for nominating presidential candidates in Kyrgyzstan is November 13. The election is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

Sadyr Japarov will turn 58 on December 6, 2026.

He was first elected president in a snap election on January 10, 2021, winning 79.2 percent of the votes. He took office on January 28 that year.