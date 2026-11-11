Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov to hold separate meeting in Moscow — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a separate bilateral meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on November 11. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced during a conference call with journalists.

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According to him, the talks are scheduled as part of the presidents’ stay in Moscow, where a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking place today.

Peskov said the meeting between the two presidents would be held in the evening, following the main summit events. The specific agenda of the bilateral talks has not yet been disclosed.

Putin will also hold a separate meeting with CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

The summit program includes meetings of the Collective Security Council in narrow and expanded formats, a group photo of the heads of state, the signing of final documents and an official luncheon for the leaders of member states.

As previously reported, Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow on November 10 for a working visit.

At the CSTO meeting, the heads of state will discuss current international and regional security issues, efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, biological security and further strengthening cooperation.

The summit is expected to conclude with the signing of the CSTO Collective Security Council declaration and the organization’s counterterrorism strategy through 2030. Participants are also expected to decide on the transfer of the CSTO chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan effective January 1, 2027.