Sadyr Japarov about gold theft, kusturization and Kyrgyzaltyn’s net profit

Gold at Kyrgyzstan's mines was stolen «not by the kilogram, but by the shovelful» before 2020, President Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with residents of Toguz-Toro district.

During the meeting, one participant reported the theft of precious metal at Makmal field in 2025.

A representative of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC said the company's security service had detained the suspects and handed them over to the district police department. According to him, the investigation was completed and a decision was made in the case. Later, the security service uncovered another incident using surveillance camera footage.

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The president said about 500 additional cameras had been installed at Kumtor mine and more than 100 at Makmal to prevent theft. The Kyrgyzaltyn representative clarified that a total of 1,229 cameras had been installed across the holding's facilities. Footage is stored on hard drives and can be reviewed even a month later.

"There is no theft now. If we detect any theft, we will make those responsible compensate for the damage a hundredfold,” Japarov said, referring to the kusturization campaign.

He also said the company's net profit was approaching 1 billion soms. Previously, according to the president, the enterprise had received 250 million soms in subsidies.