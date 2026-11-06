Kyrgyzstan continues to increase its gold reserves — World Gold Council

Kyrgyzstan has continued to increase its gold reserves since the beginning of this year, according to a World Gold Council (WGC) report covering data through the end of September.

Poland was the largest gold buyer, adding 123 tonnes to its reserves. China purchased 103 tonnes. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have also been increasing their gold holdings.

«Central banks continued to increase their gold reserves in September, with net purchases reaching 61 tonnes — the highest monthly figure recorded so far in 2026. The main buyers were Poland and China. Other countries that increased their gold reserves included Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Jordan, the Czech Republic and Bolivia. Since the beginning of the year, central banks worldwide have purchased a total of 228 tonnes of gold on a net basis, 7 percent less than during the same period last year,» the report says.

Kyrgyzstan is also listed among the countries with net gold purchases. Its increase falls into the category of less than 10 tonnes.