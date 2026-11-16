Gold mined illegally: Interior Ministry alleges protection by district head

An alleged corruption scheme involving illegal gold mining and officials from the district administration and police has been uncovered in Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region, the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a group of individuals was engaged in gold mining without licenses and the required permits. The proceeds from the illegal operations were allegedly distributed among the miners and officials of the district state administration.

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In particular, according to police, some of the money was transferred to the head of Chatkal district and the chief of the district police department.

The Interior Ministry said the illegal extraction of the precious metal may have been carried out under the protection of local government and law enforcement officials.