Kyrgyzstan to independently develop three gold deposits in Talas

Kyrgyzstan plans to develop Taldy-Bulak, Andash and Bala-Chychkan gold deposits independently, without selling licenses to investors. President Sadyr Japarov announced this at a meeting with residents of Aitmatov and Manas districts in Talas region.

According to the president, a team of specialists has been formed at Kyrgyzaltyn to implement these plans.

The state is already independently developing Togolok, Kyzyl-Ompol and Unkur-Tash deposits, having provided the projects with funding, machinery, equipment and qualified personnel.

Japarov stressed that environmental protection would be a key priority in developing the deposits.

He also said legislative amendments had introduced a mandatory 30 percent state stake in all mining projects.

The president also spoke about Jerooy gold deposit in Talas region, which is operated by Alliance Altyn. The enterprise employs around 1,000 people, most of them are local residents.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the company contributed 20 billion soms to the state budget in taxes and other payments in the first nine months of 2026 alone.

«We used to be pleased with revenues of 5 billion soms from Kumtor, whereas today Jerooy alone generates four times as much, ” he said.

Sadyr Japarov also outlined plans to develop Zhetim-Too deposit.

Under the announced plans, open-pit mining at Kumtor is expected to be completed in 2031–2032, after which all machinery will be transferred to Zhetim-Too.

The president further said that since 2021, Alliance Altyn had contributed more than 3.5 billion soms to local development funds. Of this amount, 50 percent goes to the Talas Region Development Fund, 30 percent to the Talas District Development Fund, and the remaining 20 percent to the budget of Shumkar-Uya aiyl aimak, where the deposit is located.