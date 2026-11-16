Gold mining scheme protected by officials: Ministry details investigation

The head of Chatkal district and the district police chief have been detained in Jalal-Abad region on suspicion of involvement in a corruption scheme linked to illegal gold mining. The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, its Investigative Service is conducting a criminal investigation under Article 336, Part 1, of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (corruption).

Related news Gold mined illegally: Interior Ministry alleges protection by district head

Investigators established that, since early November 2026, a group of individuals had allegedly conspired to organize the illegal extraction of placer gold at Kuru-Tegerek site in Chatkal district.

The operation used a front-end loader, pumping equipment and specialized gold-washing installations. However, the organizers did not have a license to use the subsoil or the required permits.

The Interior Ministry said the extracted gold was subsequently sold outside the procedure established by law. The substantial proceeds were allegedly being laundered to conceal their illegal origin.

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According to investigators, some of the money was transferred through money transfer systems to accounts in the names of the Chatkal district head and the district police chief. Investigators believe the payments were intended to secure protection from the officials for the illegal mining operation.

Four people have been detained following operational and investigative measures: Chatkal district head S.A., 51; Chatkal district police department chief T.T., 54; as well as E.A., 38, and Zh. Z., 47.

All four have been remanded in custody.

Investigators are currently tracing the channels used to sell the illegally mined gold and the movement of the proceeds. They are also identifying other officials and individuals who may have been involved in organizing the mining, selling the precious metal and money laundering.

The investigation is ongoing.