Kyrgyzstan exports gold for $770 million in eight months

Kyrgyzstan exported 5.66 tonnes of gold worth $770.6 million in January-August 2026, a 72.5 percent increase in value compared with the same period last year. The National Statistical Committee reported.

Switzerland was the main buyer of Kyrgyz gold. Over the eight-month period, the country received 5.18 tonnes of the precious metal worth $707.6 million, accounting for nearly 92 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total gold exports.

The United Kingdom ranked second, importing 485.9 kilograms of gold worth $63 million.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan earned more from gold exports in the first eight months of 2026 than it did throughout the whole of 2025, when overseas shipments totaled $682.9 million.

Gold exports increased particularly sharply over the summer. In July and August alone, shipments abroad were worth approximately $741 million.

In addition to gold, Kyrgyzstan exports ores and concentrates of precious metals. From January to August, shipments of these products to Kazakhstan totaled $134.3 million, while exports to China amounted to $105.9 million.

During the same period, Kyrgyzstan exported $79.7 million worth of vehicles and parts to Russia, as well as $57 million worth of clothing and clothing accessories.

Exports to Uzbekistan included $35.8 million worth of coal and $23.4 million worth of petroleum products.

Thus, Switzerland was Kyrgyzstan's largest export market by value in the first eight months of the year. However, almost all exports to the country consisted of gold.