Russian doctors to consult patients in Bishkek and Osh

Russian doctors have begun working at healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan as part of “Missiya Dobro” program.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, six doctors from the Russian healthcare network RZD-Medicine have arrived in the country.

The delegation includes specialists in neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, interventional radiology and endovascular treatment, urology, traumatology and orthopedics, as well as physical and rehabilitation medicine.

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In Bishkek, the doctors are working alongside specialists from the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, the National Hospital, the Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation Treatment, and the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute for Retraining and Advanced Training.

From November 12 to 14, some of the specialists will continue their work at Osh Clinical Hospital.

The program includes not only patient consultations but also practical workshops on modern surgical techniques, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery and medical rehabilitation. Professional lectures and exchanges of clinical experience are also planned.

In 2025, Russian doctors working in Kyrgyzstan under the “Missiya Dobro” program conducted 78 patient examinations and consultations, performed 16 surgeries, carried out 18 ultrasound examinations and held 14 medical consultations involving multiple specialists. They also delivered 24 lectures for healthcare professionals.