More than 134,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are on a list of individuals prohibited from entering the Russian Federation. Erkinbek Karimov, head of the Department for Migration Processes and Development Programs at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, as of October 1, 2024, approximately 80,000 additional Kyrgyzstanis had been added to the Russian registry of controlled persons.

“Currently, over 134,000 of our citizens are on a ‘blacklist’—that is, a list of individuals banned from entering the Russian Federation. As of October 1, 80,000 of our citizens have been entered into the registry of controlled persons,” the ministry representative stated.

These represent two distinct mechanisms of migration control. An entry ban restricts an individual from crossing the Russian border, whereas the registry of controlled persons applies to foreign nationals who are subject to specific, ongoing migration control measures. The lists may overlap, so their figures should not be added together.

Erkinbek Karimov also noted that, as of the beginning of October, 584,484 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were present in Russia. The total number of Kyrgyz citizens abroad, according to his data, stood at 837,812.

The broadcast also addressed the tightening of migration requirements in Russia. Specifically, as of November 3, the list of administrative offenses that can serve as grounds for the expulsion of foreign nationals has been expanded.

The Ministry of Labor representative cited several examples, including petty hooliganism, failure to comply with the lawful demands of law enforcement officers, certain drug-related offenses, and the discrediting of the Russian army.

According to him, neither the ministry nor its representative office in Moscow has yet received any inquiries from Kyrgyz nationals who have been expelled specifically on the basis of these new grounds.

Erkinbek Karimov reminded citizens of the need to process their migration documents in a timely manner, enter into formal employment contracts, and comply with the legal requirements of the host country.