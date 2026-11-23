New income requirements for foreign workers, including Kyrgyz citizens, will come into force in Russia on January 1, 2027. Labour migrants will have to prove that they have sufficient funds to support themselves and dependent family members. Erkinbek Karimov, head of the Migration Processes and Development Programs Department at Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Karimov, the required income will depend on the subsistence minimum set in the particular Russian region and the number of family members supported by the worker.

He cited Moscow as an example. According to the figures he provided, the subsistence minimum there is 28,940 rubles for working-age residents and 21,903 rubles for children.

Under this example, a Kyrgyz citizen working in Moscow and supporting one child would need a monthly income of about 51,000 rubles. If the worker has two children, the required amount would rise to approximately 73,000 rubles.

However, the specific legal threshold is calculated using the regional subsistence minimum per capita and a special coefficient, so the actual amount may differ from the figures cited in the example.

Karimov explained that the new requirements are intended to combat undeclared employment. He urged Kyrgyz citizens to pay close attention to their employment contracts and ensure that the actual amount of their wages is stated in the documents.

The changes are stipulated in Russian Federal Law No. 241-FZ, dated July 26, 2026.

Under the law, information on foreign workers’ income will be verified through data sharing between Russia’s tax and migration authorities.

The new rules will also apply to Kyrgyz citizens, despite Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Kyrgyz citizens will still be able to work in Russia without a license, but failure to demonstrate sufficient income may lead to termination of their employment contracts and a reduction in the authorized period of stay in the country.

The legal consequences of employment contract termination for workers who are not required to obtain a license or work permit will begin to apply on March 1, 2027.

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labour has also previously warned that failure to comply with the new requirements could create problems with the legal status of citizens and their family members in Russia.