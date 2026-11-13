Russia to tighten rules for cars imported from Kyrgyzstan

Russia will tighten the rules for calculating vehicle recycling fees from 2027 for cars imported by individuals from abroad. A draft government resolution “On Recycling Fees for Wheeled Vehicles, Self-Propelled Machines and Trailers,” prepared by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been submitted for public discussion.

Experts say the new rules and the revised formula for calculating additional payments will make importing and clearing cars through Kyrgyzstan less cost-effective.

Vehicles purchased abroad will have to be registered within one month. To qualify for preferential import treatment for a classic car more than 30 years old, owners will have to prove that it is of cultural value.

According to the draft, the rules for calculating recycling fees are to be changed from 2027, although no specific implementation date has been given.

Car dealers have already described the proposed amendments as an obstacle to cost-effective car imports into Russia through Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

In recent years, foreign-made cars imported into Russia from abroad have mostly entered the country through Kyrgyzstan.

The document also states that customs authorities will refuse to apply the preferential recycling fee rate for personal-use vehicles if a car being imported into Russia had previously entered the EAEU under customs duties that differed from the bloc’s common customs tariff rates.

The preferential rate will also be denied if the car was originally imported into Kyrgyzstan as a personal-use item and the customs duties and taxes paid there differed from those applicable in Russia.

The formula for calculating the additional payment that Russian citizens must pay alongside the recycling fee when legalizing a vehicle already cleared through customs in an EAEU member state will also change.

Instead of separate coefficients reflecting differences in customs duties, VAT and excise taxes actually paid in Kyrgyzstan and those applicable in Russia, the authorities plan to introduce a single coefficient linked to vehicle prices listed in documents issued by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Regardless of how low the declared vehicle price and customs duty were in Kyrgyzstan, the additional recycling fee payment in Russia will be calculated using the vehicle price from a list of average prices compiled by the ministry. The list will be updated quarterly. The difference between Russian customs duties and the amounts actually paid in the country of import will be added to the recycling fee.